Exchange energizes fitness resolutions with weekly BE FIT Live workouts

At least once a month, sessions will feature targeted workouts that focus on certain muscle groups, and Montez also hopes to take outdoor workouts on the road occasionally to area installations if conditions permit.

“These onsite workouts will be conducted with the Exchange’s COVID-19 protocols at the forefront,” Montez said. “We want to make sure people can participate in a safe, secure and sanitized environment.”

During each session, health and wellness will be highlighted, including proper nutrition, the importance of sleep and recovery, and staying active.

The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services. The program empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.

For more BE FIT choices, visit the Exchange’s community Hub.

Exchange launches 12 weeks of Black Friday deals for holiday shopping

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers looking for Black Friday savings but not the typical crowds can take advantage of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals.

From Sept. 3 through Nov. 24, shoppers will find Black Friday prices in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com on electronics, clothing, jewelry, sporting goods and more. New deals and specials will roll out each Friday for 12 weeks. This marks the second year the Exchange has offered weekly deals leading up to Black Friday.

“Military families can get a jump on their holiday shopping with 12 weeks of great deals,” said Chan. “Whether in store or online, the Exchange has you covered with tax-free shopping and military-exclusive prices.”

Military shoppers can use buy online, pick up in store service and curbside pickup.

Shoppers can find these weekly deals by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking on Weekly Ad.

Veterans using their Exchange benefit can take advantage of 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals too. All honorably discharged veterans can shop at ShopMyExchange.com, and service-connected disabled Veterans can shop in store too. Veterans can find out more about their shopping benefits at Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

This year marks the first season of holiday shopping for Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees, who received in-store shopping privileges this spring.