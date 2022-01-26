Exchange everyday savings help military shoppers’ budgets

· 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange fuel locations.

· 10% off at Exchange restaurants.

· Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com orders.

· 2% rewards points in-store and online. Shoppers receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points.

· Interest-free Military Clothing plan.

The MILITARY STAR card offers budgeting tools such as Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest. A reduced-interest policy is also available for all eligible deployed service members. The card never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees and offers the same low APR for all cardholders. New cardholders receive 10% off their first-day purchases, and the card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries.

Online shoppers, including all honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to tax-free shop on ShopMyExchange.com, receive the same military-exclusive prices found in stores.

When shoppers purchase from the Exchange, they’re not just saving – they’re giving. A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through support of critical quality-of-life programs such as child, youth and school services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for these programs.