Exchange extends layaway for back-to-school electronics essentials

Win Garmin watches in Exchange sweepstakes

There’s no time like the present for Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers to win a Garmin watch.

Though June 27, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter to win a Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Multisport GPS smartwatch (a $769 value). Three second-place winners – one from the continental United States, one from the Europe region and one from the Pacific region – will receive a Garmin Instinct Solar Graphite watch (a $399 value each).

The Exchange is excited to give this gift of ‘free time’ to four lucky winners,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Our shoppers are heroes, and it’s always a pleasure to thank them with great prizes.”

For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.