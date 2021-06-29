Exchange extends layaway for back-to-school electronics essentials

Army & Air Force Exchange Service
The Wright-Patterson Exchange is showing Air Force families that it matters where they shop, allowing more time to pay for electronics during back-to-school season.
From July 2 through Sept. 2, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can use layaway to hold tax-free purchases of computers, notebooks, tablets and iPads – items that are not typically eligible for the program.
“Technology is evolving quickly and having the right tablet or computer can be critical to academic achievement,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “The Exchange’s layaway program is an affordable, practical way for students to stay on top of their studies.”
A $3 service fee and a deposit of 15% are required to hold items on layaway. Items must be picked up by Sept. 2. Shoppers can visit customer service at the Wright Patterson Exchange for details.
Win Garmin watches in Exchange sweepstakes
There’s no time like the present for Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers to win a Garmin watch.
Though June 27, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter to win a Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Multisport GPS smartwatch (a $769 value). Three second-place winners – one from the continental United States, one from the Europe region and one from the Pacific region – will receive a Garmin Instinct Solar Graphite watch (a $399 value each).
The Exchange is excited to give this gift of ‘free time’ to four lucky winners,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Our shoppers are heroes, and it’s always a pleasure to thank them with great prizes.”
For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.
Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.
