Exchange giving away $15,000 in electric bike prizes

Specials on Sept. 18 celebrate Air Force’s birthday

In honor of the U.S. Air Force’s 75th birthday, MILITARY STAR is delivering the gift of savings to the military community with special one-day-only offers.

On Sept. 18, Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:

10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations instead of the everyday 5-cent discount

15% off at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount

$10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (Coupon required. Visit the main store customer service desk to receive the coupon.)

“On the 75th birthday of the Air Force, the Exchange extends a special ‘thank you’ to the entire Air Force family for their selfless service in protecting our nation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “It is an honor for the Exchange to serve Airmen and Air Force families around the world.”

Additional Air Force birthday savings can be found in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including up to 20% off Air Force souvenirs and up to 30% off select tactical gear. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view the weekly sales and specials.

Maximize military community support with MILITARY STAR

When Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers use their MILITARY STAR card, the benefit goes far beyond their own wallets.

Cardholders earn rewards points and enjoy everyday discounts on food and fuel, but also help make the Wright Patterson community stronger. When shoppers use MILITARY STAR, the Wright Patterson BX avoids costly bank transaction fees – savings that totaled $141,927 in 2021.

Worldwide, using MILITARY STAR saved Exchanges more than $20 million last year. The savings increase Exchange earnings, 100% of which are re-invested in military communities through support of critical quality-of-life programs and capital improvements.

In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $3.5 billion to military quality-of-life programs, which serve military members and their families.

“Using MILITARY STAR has a positive ripple effect,” said Shaw. “Just like shopping at the Exchange, it’s a way to save money and strengthen the Wright Patterson community at the same time.”

The MILITARY STAR card, available exclusively to service members, retirees, Veterans, military dependents and Department of Defense civilians, is accepted at all Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange, Coast Guard Exchange and Defense Commissary Agency stores. Combined, these organizations saved $30.8 million in transaction fees with MILITARY STAR in 2021.

Visit the Wright-Patterson BX for more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card.