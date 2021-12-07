Exchange giving away $3,000 in prizes in Holiday Pet Photo Contest

Winners will be notified no later than Jan. 21.

Shopping easier with buy online, pick-up options

Warfighters and their families can cross off holiday shopping lists with ease using the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s buy online, pick up in store service and curbside pickup at select stores.

Military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can enjoy tax-free shopping and military-exclusive prices while ordering ahead this holiday season. To start a pickup order, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com, select the items on their shopping list, choose the “Pick Up in Store” option, select their Exchange location and submit their order.

Orders can be picked up curbside or by visiting the customer service area at participating Exchange main stores. Warfighters and their families can also browse the Exchange’s weekly digital ads to find holiday savings.

“The buy online, pick up in store option makes holiday shopping more convenient for the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees and military families can skip long lines and spend more time celebrating during the holiday season.”

A 100% of Exchange earnings, including those from online purchases, support Warfighters and their families through critical military quality-of-life programs and improvements to the customer shopping experience.

For more information about the buy online, pick up in store service and curbside pickup visit shopmyexchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery/click-to-brick/.

Extended holiday return policy offers flexibility

Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, Veterans and military shoppers have extra time to make returns during the holiday season at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

Shoppers have until Jan. 31 to make returns on purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 at Exchange stores or at ShopMyExchange.com.

“The Exchange recognizes that the holidays are a joyous but often hectic time,” said Osby. “We’re extending the return window to give shoppers extra flexibility during this busy time of the year.”

The Exchange’s regular return policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after the purchase with a receipt, depending on the item. If an item’s regular return window extends past Jan. 31, that date will be honored.

Some exclusions apply. For more information, military shoppers can visit their local Exchange or call 1-800-527-2345 for online returns.

Get best value with holiday price guarantee

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its price guarantee during the holiday shopping season to ensure military shoppers get the best value on gifts and more.

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 24, shoppers who make a purchase at any Exchange store or ShopMyExchange.com and find the identical item at a lower price at a local retailer can receive an Exchange gift card for the difference through the Exchange’s holiday price guarantee. The Exchange’s regular price guarantee allows for price-matching within 14 days.

“It matters where you shop, and the Exchange is committed to helping shoppers get the best value for their money,” said Osby. “Preparing for the holidays can add up quickly, and the Exchange’s price guarantee, tax-free shopping and great deals can help shoppers save.”

Military shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans who made their purchase at ShopMyExchange.com, can receive their gift card by filling out a customer feedback form at ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service or by calling the Exchange Customer Contact Center at 1-800-527-2345. Shoppers must present a receipt or online order confirmation along with a local competitor’s current ad. Some exclusions apply.