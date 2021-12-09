Exchange recognized as 2022 military-friendly employer, spouse employer

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service was designated a Top 10 Military Friendly Spouse Employer among companies $5 billion or larger for 2022 by VIQTORY, publisher of Military Spouse and G.I. Jobs magazines.
The recognition was the 10th earned by the Department of Defense retailer, which also earned its 12th Military Friendly® Employer designation from VIQTORY this year. The Exchange earned a Silver Award for its performance in the publisher’s 2022 Military Friendly Employer rankings.
“Hiring our heroes is a force multiplier, and the Exchange is honored to receive these designations,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Veterans and military spouses bring a unique perspective to the workplace, drawing from personal experience to connect with our customers and help us fulfill our commitment to Warfighters and their families. We thank them for their continued service to this country.”
Military Friendly designations recognize employers for creating sustainable and meaningful career paths and community outreach for Veteran, military and military spouse employees. More than 1,000 companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly® survey.
Long recognized as a leading employer among members of the military community, the Exchange gives hiring preference to honorably discharged and disabled Veterans and military spouses. The retailer’s associate transfer program gives military spouses the chance to continue their Exchange careers during PCS’s, allowing them to retain benefits and keep working toward retirement.
There are 10.2% of Exchange associates who are veterans, while 21% are military spouses. The retailer surpassed its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses earlier this year and plans to hire an additional 25,000 over the next five years, aiming for a total of 75,000 heroes hired by 2026.
Veterans and military spouses can learn more about starting an Exchange career and browse job openings worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.
The 2022 Military Friendly and Military Friendly Spouse Employers lists can be found at MilitaryFriendly.com.
