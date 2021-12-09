Exchange recognized as 2022 military-friendly employer, spouse employer

The recognition was the 10th earned by the Department of Defense retailer, which also earned its 12th Military Friendly® Employer designation from VIQTORY this year. The Exchange earned a Silver Award for its performance in the publisher’s 2022 Military Friendly Employer rankings.

“Hiring our heroes is a force multiplier, and the Exchange is honored to receive these designations,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Veterans and military spouses bring a unique perspective to the workplace, drawing from personal experience to connect with our customers and help us fulfill our commitment to Warfighters and their families. We thank them for their continued service to this country.”