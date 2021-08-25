Exchange recognized for employment of individuals with disabilities

The Exchange organization won an Outstanding WRP Component Award (2020)

IT intern Mike Steier and Data Analyst Jordan Prasifka each received the Judith C. Gilliom Outstanding WRP Participant Awards (2021)

Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion & Affirmative Employment Specialist Bee Persaud received an Outstanding WRP Coordinator Award (2020)

Associate Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Valerie Wagoner received an Outstanding WRP Recruiter Award (2020)

For more information on working for the Exchange, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.

New MILITARY STAR cardholders save 15%

Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers looking to save at military exchanges and commissaries can receive an additional 15% savings when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR account Aug. 20 to Sept. 2.

The discount applies to all purchases made the first day and is in place of the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The savings will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online. Veterans with a service-connected disability are eligible to shop in stores. For more information, veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases, including at commissaries, and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude military clothing.)