Exchange salutes youngest heroes during Month of Military Child

· Authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

· Four weekly virtual contests: the Play-Doh Sculpting Event April 1-7; Hasbro Gaming Contest April 8-14; Nerf Blaster Contest April 15-21; and Disney Ultimate Princess Event April 22-28. Judges will select four winners from each event. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for complete contest rules.

· A coupon for a free treat at participating Exchange restaurants from April 1 through April 30 for military children 18 and younger. Treats include a free side item, fountain drink or dessert. Coupons are available while supplies last. Shoppers can contact the Wright Patterson BX for more information.

· “Purple Up” event in April. Military families can drive up or visit the Wright Patterson Exchange and receive a free goodie bag and certificate of appreciation. Shoppers can contact the Wright-Patterson Exchange for the date, time and event location.

The Exchange’s community Hub is packed with activities, games, free drawing lessons, videos and more information about the monthlong celebration. Military families can find Month of the Military child exclusive deals, event details, sweepstakes information and more on the Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.

Exchange’s commitment to hiring veterans, military spouses honored

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized for its dedication to employing Veterans and members of the military community by VETS Indexes for the second consecutive year.

The Exchange received a 4-Star Employer Award for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans, military spouses, reservists and National Guard members.

“The unique talents and passion veterans and military spouses bring to serving military shoppers at the Exchange is unparalleled,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “We are honored to count thousands of veterans and military spouses among our ranks – we could not do what we do without them.”

About 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce is made up of veterans, military spouses and dependents. The Exchange has hired more than 50,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013 and plans to hire an additional 25,000 over the next five years. Veterans and spouses receive hiring preferences at the Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. The associate transfer program lets military spouses continue their own careers with the Exchange when their Soldier, Airman or Guardian changes duty station.

This is the second year in a row the Exchange has been recognized in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, which began in 2021. VETS Indexes is an independent firm that promotes employment for veterans and members of the military community.

The 2022 Employer Awards are based on:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring.

Veteran employee development and retention.

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture.

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

Military spouse/family support.

Veterans, military spouses and others who want to start their careers with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.