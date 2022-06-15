Exchange welcomes mobile phone repair service

MILITARY STAR celebrates U.S. Army’s birthday

June 14 marks the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday and MILITARY STAR® is saluting the nation’s oldest branch of service with exclusive one-day-only savings at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores worldwide.

On June 14, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:

10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations instead of the everyday 5-cent discount

15% off at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount

$10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (Coupon required. Visit the main store customer service desk to receive the coupon.)

“It is an honor for the Exchange to serve patriots each day around the world,” said Army Col. Brian Memoli, Exchange deputy director of logistics. “On the occasion of the 247th Army birthday, we extend a special thank you to all Soldiers and Army retirees, Veterans and families for all they do and have done for their nation.”

Shoppers can find additional Army birthday savings in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including up to 40% off select tactical gear, up to 20% off select military gifts and more. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly ads.