Exchange welcomes mobile phone repair service

Airmen and families can have their smartphones repaired anywhere on or near the installation with the launch of mobile repair vehicles at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The service, provided by Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, allows any member of the Wright-Patterson community who is authorized to shop with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to book an appointment for repair. An expert will meet them at any location convenient to them to fix their phone – often as soon as the same day.
Eligible mobile repair services include screen repairs and battery replacements for most smartphone models.
“The Exchange is committed to making life more convenient for Airmen and families at Wright-Patterson,” said Wright-Patterson Services Business Manager Sara Bateman. “Bringing mobile smartphone repairs to the installation strengthens the quality-of-life for members of the Wright-Patterson community.”
Wright-Patterson is one of 30 Army and Air Force installations in the continental United States to receive Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions mobile repair service through an agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information and to book an appointment, visit https://www.asurion.com/repairs/tech/military/remote-locations.
MILITARY STAR celebrates U.S. Army’s birthday
June 14 marks the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday and MILITARY STAR® is saluting the nation’s oldest branch of service with exclusive one-day-only savings at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores worldwide.
On June 14, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:
- 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations instead of the everyday 5-cent discount
- 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount
- $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (Coupon required. Visit the main store customer service desk to receive the coupon.)
“It is an honor for the Exchange to serve patriots each day around the world,” said Army Col. Brian Memoli, Exchange deputy director of logistics. “On the occasion of the 247th Army birthday, we extend a special thank you to all Soldiers and Army retirees, Veterans and families for all they do and have done for their nation.”
Shoppers can find additional Army birthday savings in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including up to 40% off select tactical gear, up to 20% off select military gifts and more. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly ads.
