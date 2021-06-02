Exchange’s safe shopping options support military communities

It matters where you shop, and shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service makes a difference for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, veterans and military families.
Whether shopping in main stores, Expresses or malls, shoppers make their community stronger. A 100% of Exchange earnings are returned to the military community, included through funding budget-constrained quality-of-life programs such as child, youth and school services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more – without burdening American taxpayers. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.1 billion for military quality-of-life programs.
Online shoppers support the community, too. For those who prefer contactless shopping, the Exchange offers several options:
- ShopMyExchange.com is always open, including to all honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets. Shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card receive free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com orders.
- Curbside pickup allows shoppers to pick up online orders at the store without leaving their vehicle. When the order is ready, park in a designated parking spot at the PX or BX, and an associate brings the item to the vehicle.
- Buy online, pick up in store service lets shoppers pick up their ShopMyExchange.com orders at customer service or a specially designated area inside the PX or BX.
“It matters where you shop,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Whether shopping the Exchange in store or online, military members can enjoy peace of mind along with tax-free purchases and military-exclusive pricing – all while making a difference for our military community.”
The Exchange adheres to Department of Defense guidelines and health recommendations, as well as local command directives, in all its stores.
New MILITARY STAR accounts receive 15% off
Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate summer with special savings from MILITARY STAR. Military shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account from May 21 to June 3 will receive 15% off all first-day purchases instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.
Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at the commissary – and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude military clothing.