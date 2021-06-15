Exercise tests first medical evacuation with electric aircraft

Kitty Hawk’s flight team and testers from the Air Force and Marine Corps have a question-and-answer exchange between to explore Heaviside’s simplicity of maintenance and supportability. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/KITTY HAWK

Founded in 2010 and based in California, Kitty Hawk, has developed numerous eVTOL vehicles including the Heaviside vehicle, named after the English engineer, Oliver Heaviside. Designed to be fast, small, quiet and green. The aircraft flies at up to 180 mph with a potential range of 100 miles plus reserves on a single charge, according to Kitty Hawk’s website. Heaviside takes off and lands in a 30x30 foot space, reaches sound levels of 38 dBA at 1,000 feet, is 100 times quieter than a helicopter and requires less than half the energy per mile of a conventional electric car.

“The Agility Prime and Kitty Hawk teams facilitated the convergence of Air Force and Marine Corps testers and operators to engage with Heaviside, all while experimenting within the context of Personnel Recovery and logistics use-case scenarios,” Salinas said.

Salinas attributed the success of the California tests to the eagerness of those involved. “Pushing experimental tests in an operational context is challenging and exciting,” he said.

Col. Don Haley, commander of Air Education and Training Command Detachment 62, who leads a team in developing training syllabi for these new electric aircraft, said, “This collaborative commercial/DoD use-case exploration revealed common attributes that serve both urban air mobility and search and rescue operations: High-reliability, responsive launch and recovery, minimal logistical footprint, accessibility for mobility-challenged, low acoustic signature, and high levels of autonomy.”

Col. Nathan Diller, AFWERX director, said, “We are pleased to welcome a new partner and happy about the progress in this first Agility Prime exercise. This is just the beginning of many examples that the team will be exploring in the coming months to partner with commercial companies in a way that accelerates maturity for commercialization, while providing the Department of the Air Force with decision-quality data for future force design.” AFWERX, a technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the innovation arm of the Department Air Force, transitions agile, affordable and accelerated capabilities by teaming innovative technology developers with Airmen and Guardian talent.

Additional information is available at https://www.afwerx.af.mil/. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for U.S. air, space and cyberspace force. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.