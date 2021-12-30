Exercise tests search and rescue technology in extreme climates

“The goal of this exercise was to collaborate with international partners to evaluate new concepts applied to the multi-nation problem of SAR operations in the polar regions,” said Dan Thomson, a portfolio lead with AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate.

This event was held in-person and virtually with participants from Australia, Canada, Alaska, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command. The exercise captured assessments of the effects of various technology concepts on SAR outcomes.