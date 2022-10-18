Exoskeleton to enhance safety, retention for aerial porters, others

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

The two aerial porters, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Storms, 87th APS aerial port manager, and Senior Master Sgt. Brian Anders, 87th APS assistant aerial port manager, donned the technology, which consisted of actuated leg braces and a backpack, and moved a pallet that weighed about 3,500 pounds. The porters said moving something that heavy would typically take four to five people, but with the exoskeleton system, the two men moved the pallet on their own.

“I can definitely tell a difference; there’s a lot less pressure on my knees and I can feel the assist this system gives,” said Storms.

Following the demo, participants were invited to try out the exoskeleton with assistance by the ROAM Robotics team. Some put it on and climbed a set of stairs in the hangar while carrying weights. Others tested it by pushing a weighted sled across the grass outside or doing squats in the squadron gym. Regardless of the test, participants could hear the exoskeleton’s air bladder actuators engaging as they moved. Life seemed to be imitating art during the demonstration.

John Florio, deputy director of CRI, explained that this technology could be a game changer for the aerial port community.

“If this is optimized for the aerial porters’ particular missions, it is going to mean that teams will be able to load heavier objects on aircraft much faster using less people, which equates to saving the government and taxpayer money,” he said. “But the biggest game changer for the Air and Space Forces is less injuries to personnel, which can lead to longer careers.”

Florio explained the weight the aerial porters are required to move during missions, sometimes in austere environments or under fire is unlike what some may experience when moving to a new home or office.

“If you’ve ever loaded anything in an office or maybe at home like a refrigerator — anything like that is small compared to what our aerial porters are loading. For them, we’re talking about large pieces of cargo going into a large aircraft,” he said. “So knees are under stress — ankles are under stress — backs are under stress — muscles all over the body are under stress. I’ve talked to a lot of the people here in the maintenance squadron, and chronic injuries are rampant all over this particular career field and in other related fields, too.”

Some of those “other related fields” that Florio mentioned were on the mind of Brig. Gen. John Andrus, the 711th Human Performance Wing commander in AFRL, who also attended the demonstration.

“I can see additional uses for this pneumatically-powered exoskeleton, primarily in aeromedical evacuation missions where our medical personnel are lifting large litters of sick and injured warfighters into the back of aircraft,” Andrus said. “We have to think about the safety of our medical personnel, but also the safety of those we are treating and evacuating out of harm’s way.”

Participants asked about other potential career fields that might benefit from the assisted technology. Tim Swift, ROAM Robotics CEO, stated that the system could be adapted to fit other missions, but for now, attention was on providing relief to the aerial porter community, which he said sees an estimated $31 million in annual disability benefits and suffers from lost workday injuries.

“The opportunity to have something like this exoskeleton, that provides a capability that augments the aerial porter’s strength, that takes pressure off joints, that makes their muscles work more efficiently, and in the long run, that prevents overuse injuries – well,” said Florio, “it’s going to be a game changer.”

AFRL established its Center for Rapid Innovation to streamline the application of new and existing technologies that address dynamic changes in air, space, ground and cyber battlespaces and solve evolving and urgent operational challenges. The unique process employs diverse subject matter expertise and a collaborative government-industry technical and management capability to rapidly develop, test and deploy innovative prototype solutions for dynamic operational environments. The Ultra LEAP unmanned air platform, which completed its initial successful flight tests in 2019, is another example of technology developed by CRI.

