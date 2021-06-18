Expired ID cards to get extension for Wright-Patt access

Active-duty, Reserve and National Guard dependents:

• Extended to Oct. 31 for dependents of active-duty, Reserve and National Guard service members.

Retirees and their dependents:

• Extended to Jan. 31

If a cardholder’s affiliation or benefits have changed, their card will no longer be valid and they will need to receive a new one. (Examples include turning 21, 23 or 65; retiring, transferring branches or status, and dependents of those who have retired or changed status).

Appointments for retirees, dependents:

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Military Personnel Flight has designated specific days in June and July for dependent and retiree ID cards only. To make a “dependent day” appointment, call Customer Support between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays at 937-522-3664.

Walk-in appointments:

• Walk-ins are offered every Monday and Tuesday in the ID Card Office at Wright-Patterson AFB.

• Personnel will be serviced on a first-come, first-serve basis. The ID Card Office will stop accepting customers once they reach their daily capacity.

• In an effort to mitigate wait times, the ID Card Office will check customers in and give them a time to return later in the day.

• Wednesday through Friday remains by appointment only.

Despite the extensions, base officials encourage personnel to keep any appointments and continue to utilize dependent and walk-in days, as well as the Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System appointment scheduler.

“Ultimately, we do not want people waiting till the last minute because of the extensions when we are fully operational and can see them before then,” said Capt. Katherine Yatko, Military Personnel Flight commander. “The extension gives us flexibility, but we want to encourage customers to be proactive.”

Personnel can book appointments online via the RAPIDS scheduler by visiting https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/ or scanning the QR code.

For ID card-related questions, call 937-522-3664.

For DEERS updates, members can either drop off forms at the Customer Support front desk or email them to wpidcards@us.af.mil. There is no need to email or schedule an appointment.

Visit the Military Personnel Flight webpage at www.wrightpattfss.com/military-personnel for more information about current operating procedures.