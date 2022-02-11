‘Extraordinary’ Airmen recognized in commander’s call

Col. Patrick Miller and 88th Air Base Wing leadership held a virtual commander’s call Feb. 10 to show appreciation for Airmen across Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who have exemplified core values in and out of uniform.
The 88 ABW and installation commander began the call by recognizing team members whose actions may have gone unnoticed, from making great first impressions to exemplifying strong focus on mission partners.
“Today, we want to take time to recognize our extraordinary Airmen that get after it each and every day,” Miller said.
Miller addressed the recent base closure due to the snowstorm, giving his appreciation and gratitude to those who acted upon its arrival, cleared roads and maintained base operations.
“Unfortunately, things like the weather are out of our control,” he said. “The way our people handled that situation and a ‘thank you’ goes out to all who provided a great response and worked on helping make the base safe to come back to.”
Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director, emphasized the need for personal development among Airmen and civilians and referenced several upcoming courses for those who wish to grow personally as well as in a leadership role.
He summarized opportunities and initiatives on base, such as the Tactical Leadership Course and Civilian Development Education. He also shared his gratitude for the workforce.
“Thank you all for what you do; you continue to amaze me and I am grateful to be on this team,” Leingang said.
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, highlighted issues especially relevant to Airmen readiness, culture and development. He reminded the team to always be prepared and aware of how to handle adversaries.
“My No.1 stressor to you all is to train your mind, not just your body,” he said. “That falls in line with what I always preach — don’t get ready, stay ready. The No. 1 thing we need to focus on is China and Russia. We have to keep up with our enemies and our biggest asset to do that is our people.”
Miller and the 88 ABW leadership team continue to host quarterly live commander’s calls via Microsoft Teams, staying connected across the wing without putting health at risk. This marked the first session in 2022.
Closing out the call, Miller announced numerous quarterly award winners and recognized Airmen for nominations, event leadership, inspiring acts, years of service, recent promotions and other achievements.
Here’s a look at the quarterly award winners and categories:
Airman of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Aaliyah Villalobos – 88th Medical Group
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Courtnie Johnson – 88th Civil Engineer Group
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Nikki Webb – 88th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies
Civilian Category I
Kevin Miller – 88 MDG
Civilian Category II
Keith Garrett – WSA
Civilian Category III
Romulo Alcantara – WSA
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
1st Lt. Arnessia Lyn-Ah-Ping – 88th Communications Group
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Lt. Col. Brydon Manning – 88 MDG
Inspirational Leadership
Maj. Gordon Randall – WSA
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Trang Nguyan – WSA
Honor Guard Member of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Jordan Sandberg – U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
