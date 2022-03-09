F-16 fleet undergoing largest modification work in history

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate is leading the complex project, known as Post Block Integration Team or PoBIT, and developed the plan to organize and install the modifications on the aircraft.

“This is a pretty massive effort, a collision of mods as we call it,” said Oryan Joseph, program manager with the directorate’s F-16 Program Office. “We had to quickly look at all of the mods that are going on the aircraft and not only understand the timing of when the mods are going to deliver, but also when the aircraft will be available from the units. There are a lot of variables, a give and take tug of war that we deal with every day on bringing down aircraft [for modifications] at the right time.”