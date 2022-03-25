F-16s to receive next-generation electronic warfare suite

A key part of the effort has been the use of the middle tier of acquisition approach, which leveraged competition between defense companies to realize significant cost and schedule savings without sacrificing capability. This allowed the Air Force to strategically select IVEWS as the advanced fleet electronic warfare solution for the F-16.

“MTA is a pathway that really cuts out all of the red tape and allows you to go faster and cheaper without sacrificing capability,” Prichard said. “The competition [it promotes] is healthy because it creates incentives and allows industry to try to solve a problem for you and get advanced capability to the warfighter as quickly as possible.”

“IVEWS had a fantastic year, moving from lab prototype to flight demonstration,” added Col. Tim Bailey, F-16 system program manager. “It has become Air Combat Command’s F-16 advanced fleet solution and a ‘must-have,’ top-priority program.

“IVEWS will keep the Viper relevant and lethal throughout its extended service life. We are thankful for the unique and collaborative partnership with Northrop Grumman and other stakeholders who continue to accelerate and solve the most complex problems our warfighters face.”

The production and fielding of IVEWS is expected to begin in 2024.