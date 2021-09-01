Fee-free layaway helps Exchange shoppers budget holiday gifts

Exchange offers flexibility to IT applicants worldwide

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering veterans, military family members and anyone else with a passion for serving those who serve the opportunity to start a career in Information Technology.

The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is seeking candidates for IT positions worldwide –including end-user computer technician, business continuity specialist, application analyst and application developer – at ApplyMyExchange.com.

Most Exchange IT positions can be worked remotely, meaning candidates from around the world can apply for most IT jobs, no matter where they live.

“The Exchange’s IT team supports all of the Exchange’s critical business functions, putting opportunities to learn and implement the latest technologies at our associates’ fingertips,” said Exchange Chief Information Officer Chad Lucas. “The Exchange believes strongly in supporting its associates throughout their careers, so members of our team can look forward to growth opportunities and take part in rich leadership development programs – no matter how close or far away they may be.”

The Exchange goes where warfighters and their families go to provide quality, tax-free merchandise and goods and services military communities need. The Exchange operates more than 4,900 facilities, including department stores, convenience and specialty stores, restaurants, movie theaters, military clothing stores, warehouses, distribution centers and more, across more than 30 countries, 50 states, four U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. A 100% of Exchange earnings support the military community.

Offering competitive pay and benefits, the Exchange is a leading employer of veterans, spouses and military family members. The Exchange has hired more than 50,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013 and seeks to hire 25,000 more by 2026. Veterans and military spouses and family members comprise 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce.

For more information on careers with the Exchange and to browse and apply for jobs, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.