Find affordable treasures at Thrift Shop

She encouraged shoppers to also follow the Thrift Shop’s Facebook page, which posts weekly photos and prices of current inventory and lists of what merchandise is being accepted and items not needed.

Troxel said consignments are done by appointment only. The consignor will receive 70% of the sale, while the Thrift Shop gets 30%. In the event the consigned item doesn’t sell after so many weeks, the consignor can pick up the item or it will become part of the store inventory.

“We are staffed almost entirely by volunteers,” Troxel said, but the store manager and bookkeeper are paid positions. She added the shop was taking cover letters and resumes for store manager and bookkeeper, which are open positions at this time; interested parties can email their paperwork. The deadline is May 20.

“Thrift Shop sales directly benefit our WPAFB community in more ways than you can imagine,” Troxel said. “However, we can’t do it without the help of our dedicated volunteers. Volunteering can help you make friends, learn new skills, advance your career and even stay healthy.

To volunteer at the Thrift Shop, you must be an active WPOSC member. Call 937-879-5630 for more information about volunteering.

The Thrift Shop is located at 5265 Wright Ave., which is Bldg. 95 on Area A next to Outdoor Recreation. The hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The shop will also be open June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The thrift store will be closed June 25 through Aug. 8 for summer break but reopen Aug. 9.

For more information, contact the shop at thriftshop@wrightpattersonosc.org or call 937-879-5630 (for consignor information, press No. 2). You can also find additional information at http://wrightpattersonosc.org/base-thrift-shop.html.