Fire up the grill but don’t be burned by unsafe habits

Grilling season is upon us! Please consider the following guidance to avoid making your summer grilling experience memorable for all the wrong reasons:
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to maximize the safe operation of their product.
- Thoroughly inspect all grill components to ensure they work as they’re supposed to.
- Propane and charcoal BBQ grills must only be used outdoors. If used indoors or in any enclosed spaces, such as tents, they pose both a fire hazard and the risk of exposing occupants to toxic gases and potential asphyxiation.
- Position the grill well away from siding and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Place the grill a safe distance from lawn games, play areas and foot traffic.
- Keep children and pets away from the grill area; declare a five-foot or larger “safe zone” around the grill.
- Put out several long-handled grilling tools to give the chef plenty of clearance from heat and flames when flipping burgers.
- Periodically remove grease or fat buildup in trays below grill so it cannot be ignited by a hot grill.
- Although most modern grills employ a “hands-off” method of cooking, you still need to monitor the grill for potential problems. Never leave the grill unattended!
- Purchase the proper starter fluid, and store the can out of reach of children and away from heat sources.
- Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals or kindling have already been ignited, and never use any flammable or combustible liquid other than charcoal starter fluid to get the fire going.
- Always ensure the coals are completely cool before dumping. If you’re home, wait until the next day.
The right way to check food temperature
With meat on the grill, insert the thermometer halfway into the thickest part. Be sure it doesn’t go through the other side or hit a bone or grill grate. Refer to a thermometer diagram to correct internal temperature.
Use these tips and enjoy a safe summer!