First Colorfest at Wright-Patt celebrates inclusivity, diversity

From 4 to 8 p.m., the celebration of diversity in the community continued at Jarvis Outdoor Track. Music, dancing, photo-ops, activity booths, food trucks, a beer truck, and LGBTQ, women and minority-owned vendors were featured.

All ages were present at Colorfest, with families sampling the cuisine offered by three food trucks: Kahuna Grindz, A Cut Above Schnitzel and More, and Kona Ice.

Alexa Vincie said she brought her two children, Coralie, 4, and Hoyt, 17 and a half months, to Colorfest so they could learn about equality and diversity. She and her husband, Maj. Matthew Vincie, an engineering professor at the Air Force Institute of Technology, purchased German-inspired meals and enjoyed the festivities.

Combined Shape Caption Kelly Kaleda, an Air Force Research Laboratory civilian employee, plays in a game of giant pong at Colorfest on June 30 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The party was the closing event for Wright-Patt's Pride Month observance. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Airman 1st Class Andrew Kang, a second-phase medical student, was on his way back to the dormitory when he noticed the food trucks. He popped by and bought a to-go meal from A Cut Above Schnitzel.

Although the international fare at Colorfest was a sure draw, many children enjoyed the various games and designated color tosses.

From 8 to 10 p.m., the Colorfest After Party took place at Kittyhawk Lanes with Glow Bowling. A live DJ, selfie stations and two hours of bowling wrapped up events for Colorfest.