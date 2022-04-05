First sergeants discuss their Air Force careers during podcast

In recognition of Women’s History Month in March, three female Airmen serving as first sergeants gathered on AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast to discuss their Air Force careers.
Senior Master Sgt. Elise Redziniak, AFLCMC first sergeant; Master Sgt. Celeste Suazo, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command first sergeant; and Master Sgt. Kesha Harper, 88th Mission Support Group first sergeant, are all leaders serving at the pinnacle of their craft. As first sergeants, they are focal points for all readiness, health, morale, welfare and quality-of-life issues within their organizations.
“I always say in our job we just run a huge gamut; it is a massive spectrum of our duties, and I really couldn’t just like nail down like this is exactly what we do because each day is so different,” Redziniak said. “The challenges that our Airmen are going through, we tackle. I like to think of us as bulldozers; we actually take out obstacles for people as much as we can, and that is just what we love to do.”
It is a challenging role that calls for a variety of leadership skills.
“I see my role as first sergeant as a conduit for resources and to address any issues that affect any aspect of an Airman’s life,” Suazo said. “Depending on the issue, depending on the day, it may need a direct approach, sometimes there are issues where you have to be a little bit more of an empathetic approach.”
Now in the role herself, Harper recalled an early role model shaping her career.
“She was my first sergeant, but she was not a “diamond-wearing” first sergeant. She was filling in for our first sergeant while they were out deployed,” Harper said. “When I tell you that I don’t believe that this lady slept because she was so involved in everything that was happening. She really adopted me into her family; it was so personable and she was even there, the day that my twins were born.”
To hear the full conversation, you can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/qwWBnDWWC3c. You can also listen by searching “Leadership Log” on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.
