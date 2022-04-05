First sergeants discuss their Air Force careers during podcast

Senior Master Sgt. Elise Redziniak, AFLCMC first sergeant; Master Sgt. Celeste Suazo, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command first sergeant; and Master Sgt. Kesha Harper, 88th Mission Support Group first sergeant, are all leaders serving at the pinnacle of their craft. As first sergeants, they are focal points for all readiness, health, morale, welfare and quality-of-life issues within their organizations.

“I always say in our job we just run a huge gamut; it is a massive spectrum of our duties, and I really couldn’t just like nail down like this is exactly what we do because each day is so different,” Redziniak said. “The challenges that our Airmen are going through, we tackle. I like to think of us as bulldozers; we actually take out obstacles for people as much as we can, and that is just what we love to do.”