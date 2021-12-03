dayton-daily-news logo
Fitness, fun were on menu for Turkey Trot 5K at Wright-Patt

Participants take off from the starting line Nov. 18 during the Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, runners were released in waves of 10 to help with physical distancing.
U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth

Military News
By Wesley Farnsworth, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
40 minutes ago
More than 60 runners join in 20th annual race

The 88th Force Support Squadron hosted its 20th annual Turkey Trot 5K run at Wright Field Fitness Center.

The Nov. 18 race was free to runners and open to the whole Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community.

“Our race is a really fun family event designed for everyone to participate in,” said Wesley Prophett, this year’s race coordinator and a recreation assistant with 88 FSS. “Because it is a free race, we don’t track times. Instead, we give away gifts to runners through a random drawing.”

Prizes included turkeys and gift baskets with all the fixings to make a meal for four.

This year’s race brought out 62 runners, including Charlie Waterhouse, a flight technology engineer with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

“This is my first time participating in this race, or any 5K race on base,” he said. “It was a lot of fun. ... They had people cheering you on at a couple spots, and the course was well marked.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants were released from the starting line in waves of 10.

After completing the race, winners were able to collect their prizes and everyone was offered a piece of pumpkin pie, fruit cup, protein bar and cup of hot chocolate.

“This is a great environment for the whole family, and I’d definitely recommend it to those thinking about participating next year,” Waterhouse said.

A runner crosses the finish line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron's Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth

A runner crosses the finish line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
A runner crosses the finish line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Participants take off from the starting line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Participants take off from the starting line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Participants take off from the starting line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Wesley Farnsworth
