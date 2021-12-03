Fitness, fun were on menu for Turkey Trot 5K at Wright-Patt

“This is my first time participating in this race, or any 5K race on base,” he said. “It was a lot of fun. ... They had people cheering you on at a couple spots, and the course was well marked.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants were released from the starting line in waves of 10.

After completing the race, winners were able to collect their prizes and everyone was offered a piece of pumpkin pie, fruit cup, protein bar and cup of hot chocolate.

“This is a great environment for the whole family, and I’d definitely recommend it to those thinking about participating next year,” Waterhouse said.

Caption A runner crosses the finish line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Caption A runner crosses the finish line Nov. 18 during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley