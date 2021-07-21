Flosi named next AFMC command chief

He is currently the Air Force Sustainment Center command chief at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC’s current command chief, will retire Feb. 1 after 29 years of service.

As the command senior enlisted leader, Flosi will serve as primary adviser to the commander and senior staff on all matters affecting training, education, readiness and effective utilization of AFMC’s more than 89,000 enlisted Airmen, civilians and family members. He will coordinate with headquarters staff, commanders and senior leaders on development and implementation of command policy.