Flosi named next AFMC command chief

Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi will be assigned as the next command chief master sergeant at Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force officials announced July 1.
He is currently the Air Force Sustainment Center command chief at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC’s current command chief, will retire Feb. 1 after 29 years of service.
As the command senior enlisted leader, Flosi will serve as primary adviser to the commander and senior staff on all matters affecting training, education, readiness and effective utilization of AFMC’s more than 89,000 enlisted Airmen, civilians and family members. He will coordinate with headquarters staff, commanders and senior leaders on development and implementation of command policy.
He will also serve as the command functional manager for the command chiefs, group superintendents and first sergeants across AFMC.
Prior to his assignment as AFSC command chief in March 2020, Flosi served as 438th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief and command senior enlisted leader for NATO’s Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air in Afghanistan.
Flosi entered the Air Force in May 1996. His background includes various leadership duties in conventional and nuclear munitions/missile operations, program management, developmental test and contingency operations at all Air Force organizational levels. Flosi has deployed in support of operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.