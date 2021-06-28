dayton-daily-news logo
Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series set for return to AF Marathon

U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC

By Kimberly Gaither, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Three-race contest part of 25th annual event in September

The Air Force Marathon’s Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series is back in stride, offering runners an additional way to challenge themselves and others.

The Challenge Series is a three-race version to be completed within two days, yielding a possibility to earn four medals.

Each challenge – the 5K, 10K and full marathon or 5K, 10K and half marathon – all have individual start and finish times to qualify.

The 5K is set for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will have a regular time limit of two hours.

The 10K is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 6:30 a.m. The challenge for this race is completing the 10K in under an hour in order to start the half or full marathon on time at 7:30 a.m.

Registered participants receive a Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series race shirt, virtual goody bag, optional complimentary commemorative patch and gift.

All finishers will earn a medal for each race completed, special gift after the half/full marathon and finish-line refreshments. A fourth Challenge Series medal will be awarded if all three races are completed.

This year, the special Challenge gift is a commemorative silver 25th Air Force Marathon medal-display rack. All registered participants will receive a medal rack specific to their event.

For registration details and more information, visit www.usafmarathon.com/challenges.

