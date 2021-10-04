“Flying the President” exhibit earns museum AF Heritage Award

Throughout the exhibit, visitors to the museum can see personal items collected from Air Force One communications specialists, flight attendants, maintainers, support personnel and security personnel, as well as ordinary items found aboard the aircraft such as china, glassware and stationery that have all been custom designed for the comfort of the president, his staff and guests.

The exhibit includes dozens of objects collected aboard Air Force One from every presidential administration from President Franklin Roosevelt to President Trump, including playing cards and a gin rummy score card from the Truman Administration; President Kennedy’s cigar box from SAM 26000; memorabilia from President Nixon’s 1979 visit to China; candies from the Eisenhower, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations; and a lunch menu from one of President Trump’s many flights on Air Force One.

More information about the Presidential Gallery is available at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Presidential-Gallery/

