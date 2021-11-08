Focus Week at Wright-Patt to emphasize Airmen needs

· “So, You Want to Get Promoted?” (Nov. 15, 9-11 a.m.): Learning your promotion potential.

· “Civilian Workforce Development Opportunities” (Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.): Understanding the different opportunities available for Air Force and WPAFB employees. In addition, learn how to use the tools that support your career growth.

· “Navigating Change in the Workplace” (Nov. 16, 9-10 a.m.): Understanding both the individual and organizational impacts of change is essential to building an internal culture that either resists or embraces and sustains it.

· “The Art of Mindfulness” (Nov. 17, 9-10 a.m.): You will learn the difference between mindlessness and mindfulness. The training also highlights the importance and benefits of being mindful.

· “Leadership Ethics” (Nov. 17, 9-11 a.m.): Participants will understand an ethical decision-making model and apply it to real-life scenarios. Students will complete an Ethical Leadership Styles Questionnaire prior to attending the class.

· “Excel Level 1″ (Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to noon): Learn the basic formatting and foundational skills of working in Excel.

· “Excel Level 2″ (Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m.): Learning the next level of working within Excel.

· “Conflict Management” (Nov. 18, 9-11 a.m.): Understand how to work through conflict in the office setting.

· “Difficult Conversations” (Nov. 18, noon to 3 p.m.): Participants will discuss the different types of difficult conversations that arise on the job and at home. Focusing more on work conversations, the class will explore and review scenarios.

· “PowerPoint” (Nov. 19, 1-4 p.m.): Learn the basic foundational skills for working within PowerPoint.

WPAFB military and civilian personnel can register via MyETMS (Education and Training Management System) at https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Click on the “Self-Registration” tab, search for “88 ABW” and hit “Go.” A tutorial is provided on the MyETMS homepage for first-time users.

For more information, contact Jessica Falcon, Shawn Meyers or the 88 FSS Workforce Development Section at 88FSS.FSDED.hrworkflow@us.af.mil.