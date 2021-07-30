Food delivery process set to change at Wright-Patt

Effective Aug. 2, third-party food delivery services will no longer be allowed entry onto Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, unless the driver is credentialed for authorized installation access.
The deliveries constitute an unnecessary risk to the base community’s safety and security, WPAFB officials said.
The change applies to all restaurants and services, including but not limited to DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and pizza-delivery chains.
“Delivery of food is still possible as long as the delivery person has authorized access to the base,” said Col. Sirena Morris, 88th Mission Support Group commander.
According to 88th Security Forces Squadron officials, criminal cases have developed from the presence of these drivers, including charges such as operating a vehicle while impaired or the presence of drug paraphernalia.
When ordering from a third-party vendor, you must meet the driver at an installation access-control point for pickup. Base officials recommend Gate 12A or 19B, depending on your location.
“Essentially, a driver could be anyone, and the process to properly grant access to the installation takes the attention of the entry controller away from their primary job,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Schatz, 88th Security Forces Squadron commander. “Many times, these drivers do not understand our procedures or don’t even know they are entering a military installation and can become a serious security concern.”