Tech Sgt. Jennafer Sawyer receives the Pitsenbarger Scholarship on June 15 from Air and Space Forces Association Wright Memorial Chapter during the Community College of the Air Force Spring 2022 graduation ceremony at the National Museum of the Air Force. The scholarship is a cash award to be used in the continuation of education beyond the associate degree level. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ