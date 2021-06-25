Gate 15A reopens after 2-month renovation project

During the height of COVID-19 restrictions, the Air Force Security Forces enterprise waived the requirement for installation entry controllers to physically handle ID cards and properly vet them for base access at gates, 88 SFS officials said. The waiver was implemented as a precaution due to a risk concern the virus could be transmitted through physical contact.

Recently, the waiver was reviewed by Security Forces in consultation with medical professionals and it was determined the transmission or exposure risk via this manner is extremely low.