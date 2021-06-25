Gate 15A reopens after 2-month renovation project

Gate 15A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base reopened the morning of June 21. After a two-month renovation project, the gate has resumed normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ID cards to again be inspected at gates
Effective June 28, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base “Defenders” will again physically handle ID cards at installation gates. Drivers must be prepared to hand it to an 88th Security Forces member when entering the base.
During the height of COVID-19 restrictions, the Air Force Security Forces enterprise waived the requirement for installation entry controllers to physically handle ID cards and properly vet them for base access at gates, 88 SFS officials said. The waiver was implemented as a precaution due to a risk concern the virus could be transmitted through physical contact.
Recently, the waiver was reviewed by Security Forces in consultation with medical professionals and it was determined the transmission or exposure risk via this manner is extremely low.
“We appreciate your understanding as we work together ensuring the safety and security of Team Wright-Patt,” said Capt. Christopher Foti, 88 SFS operations officer.