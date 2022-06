The 88th Security Forces Squadron is committed to providing a quick, secure and safe commute for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base workforce as they enter the installation. Starting June 21 from 6 to 9 a.m., all lanes at Gate 22B (I-675 gate) will transition to inbound traffic only to support the morning surge hours, Monday through Friday.

During those hours, outbound traffic will exit Gate 19B (National Road gate).