Giant Christmas cards pop up again at Wright-Patt

According to Burkhart, this is exactly why they are doing it.

“This is another way that we are trying to help keep people socially connected, especially at times like this when we’re dealing with COVID and the ever-changing issues with it,” she said. “I think the creativity that everyone has put into it is awesome.

“We actually were able to see some people decorating theirs, and we saw how much fun they were having and just the interconnectedness that they were experiencing.”

Hausfeld agreed that making the card brought her office closer together.

Caption Giant Christmas cards designed by base organizations line Skeel Avenue on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The cards are an attempt to keep people socially connected during COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTOS/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Caption Giant Christmas cards designed by base organizations line Skeel Avenue on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The cards are an attempt to keep people socially connected during COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTOS/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

“Putting together our giant card was truly a team effort that started with coming up with the theme, then actually designing it and fine-tuning the details,” she said. “The slogan for our card had us stumped for a while, but we chose “Running in the Holidays” as a play on “Ringing in the Holidays” to keep in line with our Air Force Marathon.”

The signs are on display in Area A of the base along Skeel Avenue in front of Prairie Trace Golf Course. People can view the giant cards until first of the year.

“It’s very cool to see people walking by the signs and admiring them, or seeing cars drive by the signs and maybe they slow down to take them in,” Burkhart said. “People are taking time to read it and seeing who’s out there. It’s awesome.”

