Giant Christmas cards pop up again at Wright-Patt

The 88th Force Support Squadron recently kicked off the return of the giant Christmas card display at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“We talked about starting this back up last year, but we were not able to make it happen,” said Sarah Burkhart, 88 FSS community program and partnership specialist. “But we were determined to make it happen this year because it’s a great way to spread holiday cheer.”
This year, organizers provided 17 pieces of plywood, measuring 4-by-8 feet, to units around the installation to decorate as they saw fit. Participants include the 88th Air Base Wing, Air Force Marathon Office, Air Force Materiel Command headquarters, 88th Mission Support Group and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
“Our team jumped at the opportunity to display a giant Christmas card since we enjoy taking part in all community events at Wright-Patt,” said Alex Hausfeld, Air Force Marathon marketing director. “This display is just one way of bettering the community and bringing a sense of holiday cheer to everyone’s day as they drive along Skeel Avenue through the beginning of the New Year.”
According to Burkhart, this is exactly why they are doing it.
“This is another way that we are trying to help keep people socially connected, especially at times like this when we’re dealing with COVID and the ever-changing issues with it,” she said. “I think the creativity that everyone has put into it is awesome.
“We actually were able to see some people decorating theirs, and we saw how much fun they were having and just the interconnectedness that they were experiencing.”
Hausfeld agreed that making the card brought her office closer together.
“Putting together our giant card was truly a team effort that started with coming up with the theme, then actually designing it and fine-tuning the details,” she said. “The slogan for our card had us stumped for a while, but we chose “Running in the Holidays” as a play on “Ringing in the Holidays” to keep in line with our Air Force Marathon.”
The signs are on display in Area A of the base along Skeel Avenue in front of Prairie Trace Golf Course. People can view the giant cards until first of the year.
“It’s very cool to see people walking by the signs and admiring them, or seeing cars drive by the signs and maybe they slow down to take them in,” Burkhart said. “People are taking time to read it and seeing who’s out there. It’s awesome.”
