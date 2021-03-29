Gift registration for Airmen returns to 2021 Air Force Marathon

· Race preference (half or full)

· A paragraph explaining why you are interested in participating in this year’s marathon

The deadline to submit a request is June 30. All gift registrations are given to Airmen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Removing as many barriers as possible to encourage our junior enlisted members to join us at the Air Force Marathon is something we believe so strongly,” Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough said. “It is so exciting to us that so many people share these feelings, and that through those feelings and this program, we can open the door to allow more Airmen to experience this great event.”

To purchase a gift registration, go to the Air Force Marathon registration website at: www.usafmarathon.com. Gifts can be purchased two different ways:

· If registering for yourself and purchasing a gift registration – At the end of the registration process, along with optional purchases such as the Breakfast of Champions and pasta dinner, select the option to add a gift registration.

· If purchasing a gift registration only, go to the store option on the registration website.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Reskey, of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, was one of the 2019 Air Force Marathon gift registration recipients who benefited from this donation.

“The marathon was the most challenging and rewarding experience I’ve ever had,” Reskey said. “It was a great feeling to be one of the recipients so that I could compete and push myself in the Air Force Marathon.”

The 25th Annual Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 18. The Health & Fitness Expo takes place Sept. 16-17 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot on Sept. 17, as well as an After Party the following day.

Coronavirus trends and local guidance are being monitored to maintain a safe experience for all attendees and the community. For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.