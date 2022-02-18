Graduates of ALS Class 22-B honored during ceremony at Wright-Patt

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, gives closing remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

