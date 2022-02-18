Graduates of ALS Class 22-B honored during ceremony at Wright-Patt

Senior Airman Nicholas Snyder
771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron
Senior Airman Yan Vladimirov Hampp
Signals Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Daniel Aldrich
Senior Airman Evan Anderson
Staff Sgt. Dalton Oliphant (Leadership Award)
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Senior Airman Tavia Brooks
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Fabian Cancel Pancorbo
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Jackson Howell
Senior Airman Chelsea London
Senior Airman Briana Tate
88th Surgical Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Caitlin Cobb
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Senior Airman Steven Arthur (John L. Levitow Award)
Senior Airman Isabella Odonley Senior Airman Kayla Swart
88th Force Support Squadron
Jamie Depinet
788th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Madison Gilbert
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Jamie Lawson
Senior Airman Vanessa Reynolds (Academic Achievement Award and Distinguished Graduate)
64th Intelligence Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joel Ray (Distinguished Graduate)
108th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Mereoni Vunibobo
187th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Christopher Woods
Persistent Infrared Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Carlson
445th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Michael Cage
Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf (left), Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Senior Airman Vanessa Reynolds with the Academic Achievement Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Reynolds, an 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, was also a distinguished graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Staff Sgt. Dalton Oliphant, Signals Analysis Squadron, with the Leadership Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10. The award goes to the student who demonstrates leadership excellence. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Senior Airman Steven Arthur, 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron, with the John L. Levitow Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Levitow Award goes to the top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Staff Sgt. Joel Ray, 64th Intelligence Squadron, with a Distinguished Graduate Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10. The Distinguished Graduate Award goes to students ranking in the top 10 percent of the class in academics, demonstrated leadership and performance. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, gives closing remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
