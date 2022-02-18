Hamburger icon
Graduates of ALS Class 22-B honored during ceremony at Wright-Patt

Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, delivers the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 22-B during its graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Wolf served as class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
42 minutes ago
Airman Leadership School

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-B

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Kerestynn Christensen

Senior Airman Christopher Pescrilli

Senior Airman Michael Siedentopf

Senior Airman Nicholas Snyder

771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

Senior Airman Yan Vladimirov Hampp

Signals Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Daniel Aldrich

Senior Airman Evan Anderson

Staff Sgt. Dalton Oliphant (Leadership Award)

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Senior Airman Tavia Brooks

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Fabian Cancel Pancorbo

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Jackson Howell

Senior Airman Chelsea London

Senior Airman Briana Tate

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Caitlin Cobb

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Senior Airman Steven Arthur (John L. Levitow Award)

Senior Airman Isabella Odonley Senior Airman Kayla Swart

88th Force Support Squadron

Jamie Depinet

788th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Madison Gilbert

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Jamie Lawson

Senior Airman Vanessa Reynolds (Academic Achievement Award and Distinguished Graduate)

64th Intelligence Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joel Ray (Distinguished Graduate)

108th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Mereoni Vunibobo

187th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Christopher Woods

Persistent Infrared Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan Carlson

445th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Michael Cage

Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf (left), Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Senior Airman Vanessa Reynolds with the Academic Achievement Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Reynolds, an 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, was also a distinguished graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Staff Sgt. Dalton Oliphant, Signals Analysis Squadron, with the Leadership Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10. The award goes to the student who demonstrates leadership excellence. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Senior Airman Steven Arthur, 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron, with the John L. Levitow Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Levitow Award goes to the top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Wolf, Air Force Materiel Command paralegal career field functional manager, presents Staff Sgt. Joel Ray, 64th Intelligence Squadron, with a Distinguished Graduate Award during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10. The Distinguished Graduate Award goes to students ranking in the top 10 percent of the class in academics, demonstrated leadership and performance. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, gives closing remarks during Airman Leadership School Class 22-B’s graduation ceremony Feb. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
