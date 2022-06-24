Graduation ceremony honors Airman Leadership School Class 22-E at Wright-Patt

Combined Shape Caption

Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airmen Leadership School Class 22-E pose for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, at the end of their graduation ceremony on June 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ