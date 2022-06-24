BreakingNews
Universal free lunch programs could end at some area schools
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Graduation ceremony honors Airman Leadership School Class 22-E at Wright-Patt

Master Sgt. Dominique Hix, Air Force Sergeants Association, presents Airman Arthur Marais, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, with the John L. Levitow Award at the Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School Class 22-E graduation ceremony on June 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The John L. Levitow Award goes to the class’s top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Master Sgt. Dominique Hix, Air Force Sergeants Association, presents Airman Arthur Marais, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, with the John L. Levitow Award at the Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School Class 22-E graduation ceremony on June 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The John L. Levitow Award goes to the class’s top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
25 minutes ago
Combined ShapeCaption
Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airmen Leadership School Class 22-E pose for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, at the end of their graduation ceremony on June 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airmen Leadership School Class 22-E pose for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, at the end of their graduation ceremony on June 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airmen Leadership School Class 22-E pose for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, at the end of their graduation ceremony on June 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-E

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Senior Airman Rebekah Rivard

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Erin Andrews

88th Civil Engineer Squadron

Keturah Edwards

88th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Danielle Hutchins

Senior Airman Tyler Williams

88th Comptroller Squadron

Staff Sergeant Timothy Brock

Senior Airman Lisa Clamor (Distinguished Graduate Award)

88th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Paige Hughes

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Paiden Carlisle

Senior Airman Joshua Krois

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Senior Airman Pavel Maltsev

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Jamila Basit

Senior Airman Ernesto Castellanos

Senior Airman Fatimata Diop (Distinguished Graduate Award)

Joseph Penrod

Senior Airman Grace Strillacci

88th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Vivian Thompson

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Nathan Perez

Senior Airman Gwendolyn Saunders (Leadership Award)

146th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Cristhian Cervantes Guzman (Academic Award)

158th Mission Support Group

Senior Airman Bradley Smith

445th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Ian Kimmel

645th Aeronautical Systems Group

Senior Airman Kameron Thayne

771st Enterprising Sourcing Squadron

Senior Airman Gage Garfin

21st Intelligence Squadron

Senior Airman Justus Skeen

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Specialist 4 Brandon Roques

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Airman Brett Barley

Senior Airman Alexander Culmsee

Senior Airman David Hoem

Senior Airman Maya Livingston (Distinguished Graduate Award)

Senior Airman Matt Lucio

Senior Airman Arthur Marais (John L. Levitow Award)

Specialist 4 Emmanuel Rosario

Staff Sergeant Kenneth Troupe

U.S. Coast Guard

Petty Officer 3rd Class Morgan Murphy

Combined ShapeCaption
Master Sgt. Dominique Hix, Air Force Sergeants Association, presents Airman Arthur Marais, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, with the John L. Levitow Award at the Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School Class 22-E graduation ceremony on June 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The John L. Levitow Award goes to the class’s top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Master Sgt. Dominique Hix, Air Force Sergeants Association, presents Airman Arthur Marais, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, with the John L. Levitow Award at the Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School Class 22-E graduation ceremony on June 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The John L. Levitow Award goes to the class’s top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Master Sgt. Dominique Hix, Air Force Sergeants Association, presents Airman Arthur Marais, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, with the John L. Levitow Award at the Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School Class 22-E graduation ceremony on June 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The John L. Levitow Award goes to the class’s top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Senior Airman Gwendolyn Sounders, 88th Surgical Operations Squadron leads her class into their Airman Leadership School graduation on June 16 in the Wright-Patterson Club and Banquet Center. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Senior Airman Gwendolyn Sounders, 88th Surgical Operations Squadron leads her class into their Airman Leadership School graduation on June 16 in the Wright-Patterson Club and Banquet Center. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Senior Airman Gwendolyn Sounders, 88th Surgical Operations Squadron leads her class into their Airman Leadership School graduation on June 16 in the Wright-Patterson Club and Banquet Center. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

In Other News
1
Forty Airmen earned associate degrees from Community College of the Air...
2
CMSgt of Air Force briefed on Wright-Patt facilities
3
Sexual assaults affect males, too
4
Wright-Patterson spotlight
5
Commentary: Expressing thoughts and healthy debate lead to better...

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top