Group gathers seeds to restore Huffman Prairie at Wright-Patt

“We’ll find the seeds that we need more of in the prairie,” Nolin said as he stood in waist-high grasslands. “There are some wildflowers doing fine and don’t need any help. But there are patches in Huffman Prairie that only have one or two kinds of plants because the prairie was damaged 100 years ago.”

During the 1800s, the prairie was drained and farmed. Later, it was used for pasture or seasonally mowed. When mowing and farming ceased in 1984, the presence of native prairie grasses was recognized.

The Ohio Natural Areas Council declared Huffman Prairie a state natural landmark in 1986. Since then, the base has taken significant actions to restore it — such as collecting seeds.

Sample HTML block Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

“We’ll let the seeds dry out over the winter, and then next year, we’ll disperse them in some of the areas that have been cleared out from species we don’t want,” said Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with the 88 CEG Environmental Branch.

In 1990, the dominant grass on Huffman Prairie was 75% nonnative. Twenty-four years later, the dominant grass was 74% native, providing refuge for pollinators, birds and endangered animals.

Today, Huffman Prairie is home to 55 species of butterflies, more than 105 species of moths, 42 species of bees and over 100 species of birds.

“It demonstrates that we’re stewards of the environment, and that’s important to the Air Force,” Trevino said. “The prairie is important to the region, especially for migrating birds and pollinators.”

Trevino is going back out to Huffman Prairie to collect seeds Oct. 4 and looking for volunteers to help. To sign up, visit www.facebook.com/WrightPattersonNaturalResources.