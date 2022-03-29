Guide serves as Air Force digital campaign repository

“It opens the door for comments and critiques so that the Digital Campaign team can learn as we transform the Department of the Air Force,” said Bond.

The campaign was first initiated as a coalition of willing individuals from across the Air Force and Space Force, broken into the following lines of effort: Integrated Digital Environments (IT Infrastructure and Models/Tools), Standards and Data Architecture, Lifecycle Strategies and Processes, Policy and Guidance, and Workforce and Culture Changes.

There are two locations for the Digital Campaign Guide.

The first location is accessible only by Air Force representatives. It houses data, up to controlled unclassified information.

The second site is available on the All Partners Access Network. It contains unclassified materials that have been cleared for public release. Utilizing the APAN allows the Department of the Air Force to share the work from the Digital Campaign with industry, allied partners and all others in the Department of the Air Force.

The only major difference between the sites is the level of security of the information provided on each page.

The Digital Guide site is accessed on a regular basis by users from all over the Air Force. The Air Force SharePoint page, and the public page on APAN, are updated at least monthly with new videos, product files and informational materials.

The top of the webpage tracks the latest in digital transformation news, upcoming events and success stories from across the Air Force. A weekly situation report on the Digital Campaign lines of effort and working groups is also provided on the page.

“The Air Force Digital Guide is a very young, living document, which is growing as fast as products are being worked by the transformation efforts,” said Bond. “Check back in periodically to see the work of the Digital Campaign as the guide evolves.”

The Air Force Digital Guide that is only accessible to Air Force representatives can be found at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/afmcde

The public Air Force Digital Guide can be found at https://wss.apan.org/af/aflcmc/