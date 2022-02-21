Harmony Council continues conversation in Leadership Log podcast

“My hats off to the Harmony Council who responded to a call to help us keep focus on this,” he added.

Lewis spoke about a conversation he had with Bailey on some concerning results of the Diversity in the Workplace survey.

“There was a dichotomy, a disparity between people of color who felt they had to work harder because of their color versus the majority,” Lewis said.

“One of the questions we asked,” Bailey added, was, ‘Do you feel a need to work harder to prove yourself because of your race or ethnicity?’ We had good support from that survey well over 200 of our civilians answered it and the responses were so stark.”

Only 4% of Caucasian members said yes to the question, while among African-American members 88% of program office members said yes.

“I believe it’s sometime in late September, Colonel Bailey had reached out to me and basically said, ‘Hey, Vince, I’m interested in starting a diversity council and would you be interested in taking the lead on that?’ I was more than happy to do so.”

With several years in private industry before joining the Air Force civilian ranks, Edwards said she was disappointed to see the lack of diversity in the workforce. After several years of trying to start a conversation on how to change things, she was approached to work on the Harmony Council.

“It is a place where I feel like I can make a difference in my own small way, so I’m very excited to be part of the Harmony Council and very excited Colonel Bailey had the foresight to start this in our organization,” she said.

