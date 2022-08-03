Hawaii ANG supports Arctic air defense exercise

Participation in Amalgam Dart was cost-effective for the Hawaii-based Guard members, providing a contrasting training environment to practice mission-essential competencies.

The airlift professionals capitalized on mountainous low-level flying in an unfamiliar environment while incorporating multi-ship and multi-element airdrops with additional locally stationed C-17s from the 144th and the 517th Airlift Squadrons.

“This was a great opportunity to execute off-station training with our operational staff and crews – something our squadron has wanted to do for years,” said Lt. Col. BlytheJeanne Itoman, 204th Airlift Squadron commander. “Alaska also provided opportunities for combat offloads and assault strip training objectives while testing (Alaska’s) homeland defense response.”

Alaska and Hawaii Globemaster III units share a rescue mission set in support of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program . Members from both ANG squadrons performed a series of rescue maneuvers, such as search and rescue patterns, airdrops and flare deployments.

To maximize interoperability between units, designated aircraft were supported by hybrid aircrews, support and maintenance personnel.

“This is something we don’t get a chance to do often, but it helps build trust and relationships with those pilots and loadmasters who sometimes assist and help augment our CCP crews for launches,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Moracco, 204th AS instructor loadmaster.

Collaborating in realistic exercises enhances interoperability and effectiveness between partnered units.

“Our friends from Alaska, the Alaska ANG and U.S. Air Force helped facilitate excellent training and provided a foundation to learn and build relationships, all critical for mission readiness,” Itoman said. “Thanks to them and the collaborative support of our leadership, we have accomplished training objectives with emphasis on building relationships and unit morale.”