Hawaiian raptors strengthen regional readiness at Keystone of the Pacific

Of note, integration among fourth-generation aircraft, such as the 18th Wing’s F-15C/D Eagles, and the visiting fifth-generation F-22s enabled U.S. pilots to familiarize themselves with each fighter’s unique strengths and limitations, building a stronger total-force team.

Flying together in a training environment allowed units to refine tactics, techniques and procedures, and built confidence in the ability to fight together and increase each other’s lethality, explained Horton.

Furthermore, by operating from Kadena AB during this visit, Hawaii’s Raptors reinforced the U.S.-Japan alliance in accordance with mutual defense agreements.

“It is very encouraging to see this great total-force integration and a team of like-minded individuals focused on the mission,” Horton said. “Japan is a great ally of the United States and a crucial partner in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we are very honored to be here.”