HAZMAT exercise slated for May 19 at Wright-Patterson

As an important reminder, since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911.

Base officials said facility shelter locations confirmed in advance of the exercise and shelter-in-place procedures should be reviewed to ensure personnel know exactly where to go and what steps they should take. Knowing possible egress routes ahead of time is also advised if an evacuation is needed.

“Committing such things to memory saves valuable time when a real need to act arises during a hazardous materials release,” Filipkowski said.

Potential exercise effects could include:

* Gate traffic backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed;

* Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base;

* Travel congestion;

* Temporary blockage of some roads;

* Increased security measures;

* “Giant Voice” activation;

* Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

Surrounding communities, which may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice,” are advised it is part of an on-base exercise, unless otherwise notified.