Helicopter Program Office staff greet HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter crew

An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter lands at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Sept. 1 for an overnight stay while en route from Moody AFB, Georgia, to Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. The helicopter and its crew visited the base so members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Helicopter Program Office could get a firsthand look at one of the aircraft and warfighters they directly support. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Sept. 1 for an overnight stay while en route from Moody AFB, Georgia, to Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. The helicopter and its crew visited the base so members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Helicopter Program Office could get a firsthand look at one of the aircraft and warfighters they directly support.

Tech. Sgt. Michael Frank, a special missions aviator with the 512th Rescue Squadron out of Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is greeted by family members upon his arrival at Wright-Patterson AFB on Sept. 1. Frank serves on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter that made a stopover at Wright-Patt while en route from Moody AFB, Georgia, back to Kirtland AFB. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Family members greet Lt. Col. Christopher Cunningham, a Helicopter Program Office training systems branch chief and HH-60W pilot with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, as he comes home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Sept. 1. Cunningham was returning from Moody AFB, Georgia, where he and other aircrews were conducting training. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Lt. Col. Peter Sweeny, a pilot with the 512th Rescue Squadron out of Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, talks with Diana Pry, a deputy program executive officer with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces Directorate, during a tour of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter Sept. 1 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Helicopter Program Office tour an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter Sept. 1 during its overnight stay at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
