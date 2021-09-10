Helicopter Program Office staff greet HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter crew

An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter lands at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Sept. 1 for an overnight stay while en route from Moody AFB, Georgia, to Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. The helicopter and its crew visited the base so members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Helicopter Program Office could get a firsthand look at one of the aircraft and warfighters they directly support. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH