Helping agencies provide avenue for grievance resolution at Wright-Patt

If the individual is a bargaining unit employee, the agency refers that person to their union representatives, officials said. They are the employee’s exclusive representatives for advisory services. The applicable collective-bargaining agreement specifies the grievance process.

For example, the negotiated-grievance procedure cited in the Master Labor Agreement between Air Force Materiel Command and American Federation of Government Employees Council 214 is the mechanism for union bargaining unit employees.

Grievances are submitted on AFMC Form 913 (Standard Grievance Form) to the supervisor within 20 calendar days of the management-action date, giving rise to the potential grievance or reasonable awareness of such action.A Step 1 designated management official conducts a meeting to hear the grievance’s circumstances. After sufficient review and consideration, the DMO renders a written decision. If the DMO denies the grievance at Step 1, the employee may elevate it to Step 2, where the complaint will be sufficiently reviewed, considered and a written decision issued.

The Equal Opportunity Office provides support directly to the wing commander and entire base population. EO serves as the central point for all complaints of unlawful discrimination, to include sexual harassment, hazing and bullying. The office offers a variety of services such as informal assistance, counseling, referral, education, climate assessments, incident clarifications and subject-matter expertise for commander-worked issues.

The inspector general serves as an extension of the commander by acting as the eyes and ears to be alert to issues affecting the organization. A successful complaint-resolution program is designed to enhance the organization’s discipline, readiness and warfighting capability. The IG plays a vital role in each organization and provides services to all military and civilian personnel, retirees and family members.

Examples of assistance include: fraud, waste, and abuse or gross mismanagement issues; a violation of law, policy, procedures, instructions or regulations; an injustice; abuse of authority, pay issues, care access, hostile work environment, nepotism, privatized housing, inappropriate conduct, misconduct, and allegations of restriction or reprisal.

The IG office offers an environment where “we will listen, discuss and identify possible solutions to whatever is on the person’s mind,” said Dennis Lange, chief of Complaints, Resolution and Inquiries. “All conversations are considered a protected communication and will not leave the office unless the person elects to file a complaint.

”Individuals have the option to file anonymously or make their identities known.

”It is as simple as, if we treat each other with dignity, honor and respect, we can reduce many of the issues employees experience within the workplace,” he added. “The key takeaway is there are many resources available to assist you. More importantly, please know we deliberately work to improve relationships among the helping agencies. We must understand each other’s specific processes so we can more efficiently and effectively serve you. We truly are here to help.”