Historic C-47 That’s All, Brother to stop at Air Force museum

Please be patient and maintain 6 feet of separation from other groups at all times, including while waiting in line for the restroom, food service and to view the aircraft.

The interior aircraft viewing will be managed by the crew of the C-47 and limited to only two visitors at one time. The aircraft will have a designated entrance and separate exit location. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance and exit of the aircraft.

For additional information about the aircraft and accompanying events, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/C-47-Landing/.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

Please note the museum’s parking lot is undergoing construction and repaving through the end of April. There should be minimal disruption to visitors. In addition, Springfield Street, the road that leads to the museum’s entrance, is undergoing construction through the beginning of September. Expect lane reductions and some delays. Please follow the signs and instructions provided by the road crews.