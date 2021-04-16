Historic C-47 That’s All, Brother to stop at Air Force museum

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a visit by the C-47 That’s All, Brother April 20-22. That’s All, Brother, piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. After D-Day and several other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945. Over the next several decades, this C-47 changed hands many times and its historical significance was lost.
Ultimately, two historians from the U.S. Air Force discovered that this historic aircraft was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin. The Commemorative Air Force was able to acquire the aircraft and return it to flying status. That’s All, Brother has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior. The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019.
That’s All, Brother is in the Dayton area supporting other events and will land on the runway behind the museum on April 20 between 8-9 a.m. The aircraft will then be available for viewing on static display on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. On the afternoon of April 22, the aircraft will take-off and depart the grounds between 1 to 2 p.m.
Visitors can watch the aircraft land and take-off from the museum’s Memorial Park. (Note: The landing and departure of the aircraft are weather dependent and subject to change.)
While visitors are indoors, masks that cover the nose and mouth are required for visitors ages 3 and up. While people are outdoors, a mask will need to be worn when unable to properly maintain physical distancing, while in line and while inside the aircraft. All aircraft crew, participants, staff and volunteers are required to wear a face covering at all times.
Please be patient and maintain 6 feet of separation from other groups at all times, including while waiting in line for the restroom, food service and to view the aircraft.
The interior aircraft viewing will be managed by the crew of the C-47 and limited to only two visitors at one time. The aircraft will have a designated entrance and separate exit location. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance and exit of the aircraft.
For additional information about the aircraft and accompanying events, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/C-47-Landing/.
Please note the museum’s parking lot is undergoing construction and repaving through the end of April. There should be minimal disruption to visitors. In addition, Springfield Street, the road that leads to the museum’s entrance, is undergoing construction through the beginning of September. Expect lane reductions and some delays. Please follow the signs and instructions provided by the road crews.