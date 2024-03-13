Historic first: MQ-9 Reaper drone lands at Springfield air base

A MQ-9 “Reaper” intelligence drone touched down at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Tuesday, marking the first time the 178th Wing has housed the aircraft, and a first for supporting the aircraft out of Springfield’s airport.

Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing will support the Exercise Advanced Wrath from March 11 to March 21, providing a “proof-of-concept opportunity,” Air National Guard officials said in a release. The MQ-9 will be temporarily stationed at the 178th for the duration of the exercise, taking off and landing from the wing’s home station.