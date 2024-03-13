BreakingNews
Dayton internet cafe under investigation for illegal gambling; about 100 machines seized

Historic first: MQ-9 Reaper drone lands at Springfield air base

Ohio Air National Guard unit working with airmen from Mississippi and California Air National Guard.
Military
By
53 minutes ago
X

A MQ-9 “Reaper” intelligence drone touched down at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Tuesday, marking the first time the 178th Wing has housed the aircraft, and a first for supporting the aircraft out of Springfield’s airport.

Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing will support the Exercise Advanced Wrath from March 11 to March 21, providing a “proof-of-concept opportunity,” Air National Guard officials said in a release. The MQ-9 will be temporarily stationed at the 178th for the duration of the exercise, taking off and landing from the wing’s home station.

The Reaper is used primarily in intelligence collection, as well as strikes, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting and time-sensitive targets, per the Air Force’s fact sheet on the craft. The remotely piloted drone can also perform close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, convoy and raid overwatch, route clearance, target development, and terminal air guidance.

The basic crew consists of a rated pilot to control the aircraft and command the mission, and an enlisted aircrew member to operate sensors and guide weapons. The Operations Group will be flying the MQ-9.

This first landing also brings together airmen from the Mississippi and California Air National Guard.

In Other News
1
Wright-Patt to test emergency system again today
2
VFW leader warns about predatory ‘claims sharks’ illegally targeting...
3
Air Force may revive warrant officer corps this year after 65-year...
4
Call to duty ceremony honors Springfield-based soldiers ready to deploy
5
VA to fund large-scale studies of magic mushrooms, ecstasy to treat...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top