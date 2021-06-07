History & Heritage Race Series features B-17 Flying Fortress

As the second-most produced bomber in Air Force history, the retired B-17 is among the most iconic aircraft of World War II. It was greatly relied on in Europe for the strategic bombing campaign against Axis forces.

“We are honored to feature the B-17 Flying Fortress in our History & Heritage Race Series,” said Brandon Hough, the Air Force Marathon director. “The Flying Fortress was one of the most-produced aircraft in aviation history, which is testament to its incredible importance in the history of the U.S. Air Force.”