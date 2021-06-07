History & Heritage Race Series features B-17 Flying Fortress

Soaring in as the fourth historical aircraft highlighted for the History & Heritage Race Series is the B-17 Flying Fortress, beginning next month.
As the second-most produced bomber in Air Force history, the retired B-17 is among the most iconic aircraft of World War II. It was greatly relied on in Europe for the strategic bombing campaign against Axis forces.
“We are honored to feature the B-17 Flying Fortress in our History & Heritage Race Series,” said Brandon Hough, the Air Force Marathon director. “The Flying Fortress was one of the most-produced aircraft in aviation history, which is testament to its incredible importance in the history of the U.S. Air Force.”
The Memphis Belle, on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, was the first B-17 to survive 25 combat missions.
The fourth of six virtual races in the History & Heritage series will begin July 1.
Each History & Heritage Race Series participant receives a patch and information card highlighting the featured aircraft for that particular event, finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.
Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. To upload results, use a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage.
For more information and to register for the race, visit www.usafmarathon.com/virtual-series/.