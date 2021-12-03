Homecoming links pilot with ‘next generation’

“Wright State and UD formed my early years of passion for flying,” Kociuba said. “It means a lot to come back and see all the new cadets, see the generation that’s going to be taking over for me eventually.”

The 27 cadets who met her on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base flightline got the opportunity to look over the supersonic training jet she flew in and talk with the Cleveland native.

Caption Maj. Sarah Kociuba, 393rd Bomb Squadron pilot, visits with Air Force ROTC cadets of Detachment 643 on Nov. 15 in a hangar at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Cadets Chris Davis and Noah Lehman got advice on how to make it through pilot training.

“It just gives you the inspiration that anything’s possible,” Davis said. “She was in our shoes less than 10 years ago, and now she’s flying the jets flying over the Super Bowl.”

Maj. Jonathan Navarra, Air Force ROTC Detachment 643 operations officer at Wright State, sees Kociuba’s visit as a great asset.

“It helps to provide our cadets with an opportunity to talk to someone who sat in the same exact seats only a few years prior and definitely provides (them) perspective of the cadet life cycle, from being a cadet to an active-duty member doing great things for our Air Force,” Navarra said.

After the cadets had their chance to check out the Talon aircraft, the group moved into a hangar for a Q&A period with Kociuba. Later, she traveled to the Wright State and UD campuses to visit with ROTC students there.