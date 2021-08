As part of a Hometown Heroes event and other pregame festivities at the Dayton Dragons game Aug. 21 at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark., Team Wright-Patt Airmen and leaders presented the colors, sung the national anthem and threw out the ceremonial first pitches. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, administered the oath of enlistment to 17 individuals in the Delayed Entry Program prior to the game.