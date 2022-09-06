Honor Flight Dayton set for road trip

Any travel updates for the caravan will be posted on Honor Flight Dayton’s Facebook page.

After being grounded for more than two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, Honor Flight Dayton conducted a successful resumption flight Aug. 27. The next one out of Dayton International Airport is Oct. 15.

HFD’s mission is to take World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to see their national memorials in Washington.

Honor Flight is a free daylong affair for veterans and has been called a “life-changing experience” by those who got the opportunity, organizers say. They receive the royal treatment and “thank you for your service” acknowledgments throughout the day.

The organization is solely run by volunteers who help with fundraising, flight preparation, day-of-flight assistance and other tasks. Medical personnel also accompany the veterans on each trip.

Since its formation in 2005, the national Honor Flight Network has escorted over 250,000 veterans to their national memorials.

For more information about Honor Flight Dayton, visit www.honorflightdayton.org or follow the group on Facebook.