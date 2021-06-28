Household goods delays expected

“People planning to PCS should expeditiously complete out-processing tasks in order to receive orders in a timely manner,” Williams said. “Once you receive orders, do not wait to schedule household goods shipments. Once you receive orders in hand, you should accomplish your shipment.

“Make all attempts to secure HHG shipment dates before selling your house or ending a rental lease agreement.”

DOD personnel must wait up to six weeks for available moving crews and the demand for rental trucks and storage containers to carry out a personally procured move is high, according to a message on www.move.mil.

There are several PPM options, including one that reimburses up to what the government would have paid for the move and another where you could receive a 100% financial incentive of the government’s constructed cost, plus fuel surcharge and other accessory expenses.

The 88 LRS transportation office encourages personnel to be patient this PCS season while it works to assist with official moves.

The 10 steps to the Defense Personal Property System