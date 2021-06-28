Household goods delays expected

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Airmen undergoing a permanent change of station may experience household goods delays.
“Department of Defense demand this peak (PCS) season has greatly exceeded commercial industry capabilities, largely due to resource constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” a newly released communiqué from the Air Force’s Personal Property Activity Headquarters states. “Per industry, this resulted in a 25% decrease in their labor pool, resulting in (decreased) personal property movement capacity necessary to support private sector and government demand.”
The 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron is “aggressively” reviewing shipments in the Defense Personal Property System submitted by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel and contacting members who have incomplete submittal statuses, said Markus Williams, 88 LRS transportation manager.
“Members must read and follow the precise instructions within the DPS module to alleviate shipment processing time,” he said.
This summer, individuals slated to PCS should plan ahead to help smooth out the process.
“People planning to PCS should expeditiously complete out-processing tasks in order to receive orders in a timely manner,” Williams said. “Once you receive orders, do not wait to schedule household goods shipments. Once you receive orders in hand, you should accomplish your shipment.
“Make all attempts to secure HHG shipment dates before selling your house or ending a rental lease agreement.”
DOD personnel must wait up to six weeks for available moving crews and the demand for rental trucks and storage containers to carry out a personally procured move is high, according to a message on www.move.mil.
There are several PPM options, including one that reimburses up to what the government would have paid for the move and another where you could receive a 100% financial incentive of the government’s constructed cost, plus fuel surcharge and other accessory expenses.
The 88 LRS transportation office encourages personnel to be patient this PCS season while it works to assist with official moves.
The 10 steps to the Defense Personal Property System